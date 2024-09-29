Notorious lifter nabbed, luxury vehicle recovered by Kallar Syedan police

KALLAR SYEDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Kallar Syedan police on Sunday apprehended a notorious car lifter and recovered a stolen Land Cruiser worth lakhs of rupees. According to sources of police, complaint filed 4 days ago on 15 Emergency number, accused Idris was arrested through diligent policing and human intelligence and stolen Land Cruiser was recovered.

SP Muhammad Nabil Khokhar praised SHO Kallar Syedan and the police team for their exemplary work. The accused was presented before the court with concrete evidence.

