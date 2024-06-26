Notorious mobile snatcher killed in Mardan encounter

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) A notorious mobile snatcher was killed in an encounter with the police in the jurisdiction of City police station Mardan on Wednesday.

Police said the mobile snatcher, named Jawad, was wanted by police of various police stations in Mardan adding after receiving information about his presence in home, City police conducted a raid to arrest him.

Police said the accused, when saw the police party, started firing and in retaliation he was killed in crossfire.

The body of the accused was shifted to hospital for medico legal procedure while a large police contingent reached the site of the encounter to search for clues against the accomplices of the dead mobile snatcher.

Police said a large-scale investigation will be carried out in the aftermath of the killing of the notorious mobile snatcher to arrest his other gang members.

APP/vak