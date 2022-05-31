Notorious motorcycle, cattle thief gang busted, two held in multan

Police busted a notorious motorcycle, cattle thief gang and arrested two criminals of the gangs besides recovered stolen valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Police busted a notorious motorcycle, cattle thief gang and arrested two criminals of the gangs besides recovered stolen valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday.

According to a Police spokesman, taking action on the rising cases of motorcycle and cattle theft in premises of Sadar police station, the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider formed a special team under the supervision of SP Gulgasht division Hassan Jehangir to arrest the criminals. The police team busted the notorious Shehroz gang and arrested two criminals including the ring leader Shehroz s/o Younis and Allah Dita.

Police traced four cases of motorcycle theft and one of cattle theft from the arrested criminals and recovered stolen valuables of worth Rs 1.5 million.

Further investigations were underway from the criminals and more recoveries were expected, A spokesman added.