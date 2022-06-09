Notorious motorcycle lifter gang busted

Police busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and recovered stolen valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Police busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and recovered stolen valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, a police team under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Hassan Afzal launched a crackdown against criminals.

The police team of Mumtazabad Police Station busted the notorious Yousafa gang and arrested two members including the ring leader Yousaf alias Yousafa and Naoman.

The police also recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 700,000 including six motorcycles and cash from their possession.

The arrested criminals confessed to 13 other cases of motorcycle theft. Further investigations were underway from the criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.