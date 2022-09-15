UrduPoint.com

Notorious Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2022 | 04:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested two of its members besides recovering stolen motorcycle and cash from their possession here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the Lohari Gate police launched a special operation against motorcycle lifters and busted the notorious Sajjad gang.

The police arrested two members of the gang including ring leader Sajjad and Abdul Kareem.

The police have recovered one stolen motorcycle worth Rs 185,000 and cash Rs 64,000 from their possession by tracing five cases from the arrested criminals, however, further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.

