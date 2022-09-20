UrduPoint.com

Notorious Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2022 | 11:02 PM

Notorious motorcycle lifter gang busted

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Police on Tuesday busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested three members of the gang besides recovering stolen motorcycles from their possession.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Shahid Pervez, the police under the supervision of SHO Machiwaal police station Fateh Sher launched crackdown and busted notorious Dani gang.

The police arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Danish alias Dani, Ali Raza and Ali Shan and recovered eight stolen motorcycles and spare parts from their possession.

Further investigations were underway, police sources added.

More Stories From Pakistan

