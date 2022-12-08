UrduPoint.com

Notorious Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 08:41 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The police on Thursday busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested four members of the gang besides recovering stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Nawaz Shah, the Snawan police under the supervision of DSP Syed Riaz Hussain launched a crackdown against criminals involved in motorcycle theft and busted the notorious "Asoo Gang".

The police have also apprehended four members of the gang who were being interrogated.

Police have traced 16 theft cases and recovered 16 motorcycles of worth Rs one million from their possession.

Further investigations were underway from the criminals and more recoveries were expected, the spokesman added.

