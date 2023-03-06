UrduPoint.com

Notorious Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2023 | 01:01 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Police busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested three members of the gang besides recovering stolen valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, the Seetal Mari police under the supervision of DSP New Multan Muhammad Rameez Bukhari launched a crackdown and busted the notorious Mustafa gang.

The police arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Mustafa, Aslam and Fayyaz.

The police have recovered stolen valuables including two motorcycles, two auto-rickshaws and cash Rs 350,000 from their possession by tracing five cases from them.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.

