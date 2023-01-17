UrduPoint.com

Notorious Motorcycle Lifter Held, Bikes Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Notorious motorcycle lifter held, bikes recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :New Multan police have arrested a notorious motorcycle lifter and recovered stolen motorcycles from his possession during a special operation launched on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Shakir Hussain Dawar, the New Multan police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Aon Abbas launched a special operation against the criminals involved in motorcycle theft.

The police team arrested the notorious Muhammad Pervez and recovered eight stolen motorcycles worth Rs 800,000 from his possession by tracing eight cases.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminal and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.

Related Topics

Multan Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling con ..

PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling consultant

45 minutes ago
 ADNOC partners with 44.01 to turn CO2 into rock

ADNOC partners with 44.01 to turn CO2 into rock

50 minutes ago
 UAE and Korea have well-established strategic rela ..

UAE and Korea have well-established strategic relations: Nahyan bin Mubarak

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues Federal Law to establish Nati ..

UAE President issues Federal Law to establish National Media Office

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Nepa ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Nepal over victims of plane crash

2 hours ago
 President issues Federal Decree appointing Sheikh ..

President issues Federal Decree appointing Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.