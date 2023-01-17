Notorious motorcycle lifter held, bikes recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :New Multan police have arrested a notorious motorcycle lifter and recovered stolen motorcycles from his possession during a special operation launched on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Shakir Hussain Dawar, the New Multan police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Aon Abbas launched a special operation against the criminals involved in motorcycle theft.

The police team arrested the notorious Muhammad Pervez and recovered eight stolen motorcycles worth Rs 800,000 from his possession by tracing eight cases.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminal and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.