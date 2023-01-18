Notorious motorcycle lifter held, stolen bikes recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Chehlyak police have arrested a notorious motorcycle lifter and recovered stolen motorcycles and cash from his possession during a crackdown launched here on Wednesday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle theft, the City Police Officer (CPO) Shakir Hussain Dawar directed police to launch a comprehensive crackdown against motorcycle lifters.

The police team arrested Ali Waqas and recovered five stolen motorcycles and cash from his possession by tracing ten cases from him.

The arrested criminal was wanted to police in many cases of motorcycle lifting. Further investigations were underway from the criminal and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.