UrduPoint.com

Notorious Motorcycle Lifter Held, Stolen Bikes Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Notorious motorcycle lifter held, stolen bikes recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Chehlyak police have arrested a notorious motorcycle lifter and recovered stolen motorcycles and cash from his possession during a crackdown launched here on Wednesday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle theft, the City Police Officer (CPO) Shakir Hussain Dawar directed police to launch a comprehensive crackdown against motorcycle lifters.

The police team arrested Ali Waqas and recovered five stolen motorcycles and cash from his possession by tracing ten cases from him.

The arrested criminal was wanted to police in many cases of motorcycle lifting. Further investigations were underway from the criminal and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Thani Al Zeyoudi discusses importance of sustainab ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi discusses importance of sustainable trade at Abu Dhabi Sustaina ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants to enhance trade, investment with R ..

Pakistan wants to enhance trade, investment with Russia

14 minutes ago
 PITB Organizes Training Session on 'Leadership-A G ..

PITB Organizes Training Session on 'Leadership-A Gift or An Acquired Skill?’

25 minutes ago
 UAE President hosts fraternal consultative meeting ..

UAE President hosts fraternal consultative meeting with a number of leaders of G ..

26 minutes ago
 BEEAH Recycling awards cement factory for lowering ..

BEEAH Recycling awards cement factory for lowering emissions

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs’ Emirates Post Customs Center deal ..

Dubai Customs’ Emirates Post Customs Center deals with 1,880,880 postal parcel ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.