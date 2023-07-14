Open Menu

Notorious Motorcycle Snatcher Held, Bikes Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2023 | 06:10 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :City Jampur police have arrested a notorious motorcycle snatcher and recovered looted motorcycles and weapons from his possession during a special operation launched on Friday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle snatching in Jampur city, the District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Dost Muhammad directed Station House Officer (SHO) City police station Asad Baloch to arrest the criminals at the earliest.

The police team led by the SHO arrested Shan alias Shani who was wanted to police in dozens of cases of motorcycle snatching and other crimes.

The police have also recovered two looted motorcycles and weapons from his possession. Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminal and more recoveries were expected from him, SHO Asad Baloch added.

