Notorious Murderers Of Innocent Kashmiris Have No Right To Pay Homage To Martyrs Of 1931: Sajad Lone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 09:40 PM

Notorious murderers of innocent Kashmiris have no right to pay homage to martyrs of 1931: Sajad Lone

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) : Jul 14 (APP):Occupied Kashmir-based J & K Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Sunday said the notorious murderers who massacred Kashmiris have no right to pay homage to the martyrs of 13th July 1931, says a report reaching here Sunday from across the line of control.

Addressing thousands of workers in Rafiabad as part of party's outreach program – 'Salaam O Kalaam', the PC Chairman Sajad Lone said, "Yesterday it was 13th July and we were remembering the martyrs of the valiant struggle in 1931. May I ask Dr. Farooq Abdullah a question. If 13 July is remembered for these atrocities of the monarchy what is the date that Farooq would suggest for the mass killings at his hands during his days of "governance".

"This is clear hypocrisy. You want the people to remember those killed for sacred struggle for liberty, dignity and empowerment--- and we should---but what about those who were killed in the last three decades during the rule of twin traditional parties of power politics".

"Do we have short term memory loss and forgotten about the mass killings since 1987? This is something that we all need to ponder on", he added Sajad said that the "theatrical performances orchestrated by these dynasties on the July 13 were ironic and represent a glaring paradox." "The same dynasties that have dishonored the sacrifices of the martyrs and have ordered and supervised many more massacres in Kashmir, want to enact a drama of laying wreaths at the graves of our brave martyrs.

There is absolutely nothing in common these dynasties could possibly feign to have with the martyrs of Kashmir, or with their heroic struggle for dignity. On the contrary, the subversive and exploitative political dynasties of Kashmir have emulated the unjust and oppressive monarchy with great zeal and dedication", he remarked, the report said.

Sajad further pledged to carry forward their sacred struggle for empowering the traditionally disempowered Kashmiri in the occupied valley and make him the master of his own destiny.

The convention was attended by hundreds of party workers. Besides PC Chairman Sajad Gani Lone, senior leaders Abdul Gani Vakil and Khursheed Khan addressed the gathering of workers.

"The representatives conveniently forgot to address issues concerning the general public. PC will work towards developing infrastructure and bring Rafiabad on the tourism map," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, senior party leader Khursheed Ahmad Khan said that people of Rafiabad will teach a lesson in upcoming socalled State Legislative Assembly to those who have deceived and hoodwinked people in the past three decades.

