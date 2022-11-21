Notorious narcotics dealer arrested

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) ::The Kohat police on Monday arrested a notorious narcotics smuggler and recovered 6025gm hashish and 300gm ice drug from his possession.

Spokesman Kohat police said the narcotics dealer, Irfan Ullah, resident of College Town was arrested in the vicinity of Riaz Shaheed police station.

He was involved in the supply of narcotics in interior cities and educational institutions.

A case under narcotics act was registered against him at Riaz Shaheed police station and further investigation was underway.