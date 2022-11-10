UrduPoint.com

Notorious PO Of Murder Case Held, Weapon Recovered

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Notorious PO of murder case held, weapon recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Qutabpur police have arrested a notorious proclaimed offender wanted to police in a murder case from last one and a half year and recovered weapon from his possession here on Thursday.

According to police sources, a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Arsalan Amjad under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Hassan Afzal, launched a special operation in the city and arrested Riaz alias Riaza Khokhar who was wanted to police in a murder case.

The police have also recovered weapon from his possession.

It is pertinent to mention that the accused Riaz shot dead Muhammad Ashfaq about one and a half year ago over land dispute at Peepalwala in premises of Qutabpur police station. The police registered the case against the accused Riaz and six other outlaws.The police have already arrested six other outlaws of the case including Bilal Irshad, Amir, Adil, Shahbaz, Amir Manzoor and Shani.

