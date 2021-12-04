Notorious Proclaimed Offender Apprehended
Sat 04th December 2021 | 07:18 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Shah Rukan-e-Alam police arrested a notorious proclaimed offender wanted to police in a murder case here on Saturday.
According to police spokesman, In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the Shah Rukan-e-Alam police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Rao Suleman, launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested Zaka Ullah.
The arrested criminal was involved in case number 527/17 of murder case of Asif Waseem.
Further investigations were underway from the criminal, A spokesman added.