Notorious Proclaimed Offender Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 03:22 PM

Notorious proclaimed offender arrested

Police have arrested a notorious proclaimed offender during a raid launched by PO staff here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a notorious proclaimed offender during a raid launched by PO staff here on Thursday.

According to police sources, in line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan, proclaimed offenders (PO) staff led by Incharge SI Nazima Mushtaq conducted a raid at Cholistan area in district Bahawalpur and arrested Ghulam Abbas s/o Kareem Bukhash.

The arrested proclaimed offender was involved in two cases of 302/34 and 430/04 at Muzaffarabad police station and wanted to police from last 16 years.

More Stories From Pakistan

