Notorious Proclaimed Offender Arrested
MULZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :A notorious proclaimed offender involved in 28 murder and dacoity cases has been arrested from Kundai area of district Muzaffargarh, police said on Monday.
Station House Officer Kundai Javed Iqbal, accompanying a police team, arrested the alleged criminal Jalal alias Jalali Gopang.
He was involved in 28 cases registered with police in Rahimyar Khan, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh and also wanted in a case registered with Kundai police station.
DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas appreciated the SHO Javed Iqbal, ASI Allah Bakhsh Gopang and other team members on the achievement.