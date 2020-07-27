UrduPoint.com
Notorious Proclaimed Offender Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 07:41 PM

Notorious proclaimed offender arrested

A notorious proclaimed offender involved in 28 murder and dacoity cases has been arrested from Kundai area of district Muzaffargarh, police said on Monday

MULZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :A notorious proclaimed offender involved in 28 murder and dacoity cases has been arrested from Kundai area of district Muzaffargarh, police said on Monday.

Station House Officer Kundai Javed Iqbal, accompanying a police team, arrested the alleged criminal Jalal alias Jalali Gopang.

He was involved in 28 cases registered with police in Rahimyar Khan, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh and also wanted in a case registered with Kundai police station.

DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas appreciated the SHO Javed Iqbal, ASI Allah Bakhsh Gopang and other team members on the achievement.

