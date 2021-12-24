Notorious proclaimed offender arrested in multan

The proclaimed offender staff has arrested a notorious proclaimed offender wanted to police in different cases dacoit, robbery and other heinous crimes during a special operation conducted here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The proclaimed offender staff has arrested a notorious proclaimed offender wanted to police in different cases dacoit, robbery and other heinous crimes during a special operation conducted here on Friday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the proclaimed offender staff under the supervision of SSP Operations Shaista Nadeem launched a crackdown against criminals. The team arrested notorious proclaimed offender Abid alias Abbi resident of Mouza Aojla Kabirwala.

The arrested criminal was wanted to police in different cases to Alpa and other police stations from last ten years.

The CPO has directed PO staff to continue crackdown against proclaimed offenders on daily basis.