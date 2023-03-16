Notorious robber gang busted, four held

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Lohari Gate police have busted a notorious robber gang and arrested four members of the gang besides recovering looted valuables during a special crackdown launched here on Thursday.

Police sources said that a special team was formed under the supervision of SP City Division Rana Muhammad Ashraf to arrest the criminals.

The police team busted the notorious Nabeel Alias Beela Gang and arrested four members of the gang including the ring leader Nabeem Maseeh, Filmon, Sajawal and Waheed Tahir.

The police also recovered stolen valuables of worth Rs 1.1 million including cash Rs 65,000, three tola gold ornaments, two motorcycles, laptops and mobile phones from their possession by tracing five cases from them.

However, further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources said.