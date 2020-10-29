Notorious robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

Police have busted a notorious robber gang and recovered looted valuables and weapons from their possession here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Police have busted a notorious robber gang and recovered looted valuables and weapons from their possession here on Thursday.

According to police sources, taking action on the rising incidents of robbery, the City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan formed a special team under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Ahmed Nawaz Shah and DSP Nasarullah Warraich to arrest the criminals.

The police team busted the notorious Haider alias Choto gang and arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Haider Ali alias Choto, Farhan Mushtaq and Mohsin.

The police also recovered looted cash Rs 55000, two motorcycles, two mobile phones, one pistol, bullets and one kg Hashish from their possession.

The arrested criminals have confessed more than 10 cases in Gulgasht, Bahauddin Zakaria and Sadar police stations, police sources added.