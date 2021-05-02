Notorious robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Police have busted a notorious robber gang and arrested four members of the gang including the ring leader besides recovering looted valuables from their possession here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and busted notorious Atif Baloch robber gang.

The police arrested four members of the gang including the ring leader Atif Javed Baloch, Muhammad Arshad, Abdul Razzaq Shah and Khaliq-Ul-Rehman.

Police recovered looted valuables of over Rs one million after tracing seven robbery cases from the arrested criminals, police sources.

The criminals have confessed seven cases, however, more recoveries were expected from them.