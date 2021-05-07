Notorious robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered

Police have busted a notorious robber gang and arrested four members of gang besides recovering looted valuables from their possession here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Police have busted a notorious robber gang and arrested four members of gang besides recovering looted valuables from their possession here on Friday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, Bahauddin Zakariya police launched a crackdown against criminals and busted Faizan alias Faizi gang.

Police arrested four members of the gang including the ring leader Faizan, Adnan, Mehdi Hasan and Waqar.

The police also recovered looted valuables of worth Rs 280,000, looted motorcycle and three pistols from their possession.

The arrested criminals have confessed 12 cases and more recoveries were expected from them,A Police spokesman said.