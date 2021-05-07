UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Notorious Robber Gang Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 03:42 PM

Notorious robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered

Police have busted a notorious robber gang and arrested four members of gang besides recovering looted valuables from their possession here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Police have busted a notorious robber gang and arrested four members of gang besides recovering looted valuables from their possession here on Friday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, Bahauddin Zakariya police launched a crackdown against criminals and busted Faizan alias Faizi gang.

Police arrested four members of the gang including the ring leader Faizan, Adnan, Mehdi Hasan and Waqar.

The police also recovered looted valuables of worth Rs 280,000, looted motorcycle and three pistols from their possession.

The arrested criminals have confessed 12 cases and more recoveries were expected from them,A Police spokesman said.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

27 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.