Notorious robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Police busted a notorious robber gang and arrested three members including the ring leader besides recovering looted valuables during a special drive launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, a special police team was formed under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Hassan Afzal to arrest the criminals involved in snatching cash and valuables from citizens at gun point in different areas of the district.

The police team busted the notorious Saadullah Pathan gang and arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Saadullah, Shahid and Usman Ali.

Police have also recovered looted valuables including cash Rs 150,000, four motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession.

The arrested criminals confessed more than 15 cases while further investigations were underway from the criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.