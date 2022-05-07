UrduPoint.com

Notorious Robber Gang Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2022 | 04:29 PM

Notorious robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered

Police busted a notorious robber gang and arrested three criminals including the ring leader besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a special operation launched here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Police busted a notorious robber gang and arrested three criminals including the ring leader besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a special operation launched here on Saturday.

According to police sources, three unidentified armed robbers entered into Tayaba Mobile Shop situated at Kaati Maar road in premises of Dehli Gate police on March 05. The criminals held hostage the shop owner Barkat Ali at gun point and looted Rs 45,000 cash and 21 mobile phones. They also shot him injured when he tried to resist the robbery bid.

Taking notice of the issue, City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider formed a special team led by SP City Division Ahmed Nawaz Shah to arrest the criminals.

The police team busted Ali Raza gang and arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Ali Raza, Muhammad Atif and Muhammad Shoaib. The police traced 13 robbery cases from the arrested criminals and recovered looted valuables including cash Rs 350,000, four motorcycles and 11 mobile phones from their possession. Two pistols 30-bore and rounds have also been recovered from the criminals, police sources added.

Related Topics

Injured Police Mobile Road Robbery March Criminals From

Recent Stories

Kenya administers 18 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses

Kenya administers 18 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses

3 minutes ago
 Pirzada for ensuring compliance of PWDs job quota

Pirzada for ensuring compliance of PWDs job quota

3 minutes ago
 Taiwan's CPI growth hits new high in April

Taiwan's CPI growth hits new high in April

4 minutes ago
 Father, Son killed in Quetta firing

Father, Son killed in Quetta firing

4 minutes ago
 ATH provides medical facilities to 9890 patients d ..

ATH provides medical facilities to 9890 patients during eid vacations

15 minutes ago
 Ill Jacobs pulls out of Nairobi return

Ill Jacobs pulls out of Nairobi return

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.