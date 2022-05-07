Notorious robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered

Police busted a notorious robber gang and arrested three criminals including the ring leader besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a special operation launched here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Police busted a notorious robber gang and arrested three criminals including the ring leader besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a special operation launched here on Saturday.

According to police sources, three unidentified armed robbers entered into Tayaba Mobile Shop situated at Kaati Maar road in premises of Dehli Gate police on March 05. The criminals held hostage the shop owner Barkat Ali at gun point and looted Rs 45,000 cash and 21 mobile phones. They also shot him injured when he tried to resist the robbery bid.

Taking notice of the issue, City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider formed a special team led by SP City Division Ahmed Nawaz Shah to arrest the criminals.

The police team busted Ali Raza gang and arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Ali Raza, Muhammad Atif and Muhammad Shoaib. The police traced 13 robbery cases from the arrested criminals and recovered looted valuables including cash Rs 350,000, four motorcycles and 11 mobile phones from their possession. Two pistols 30-bore and rounds have also been recovered from the criminals, police sources added.