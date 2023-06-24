Notorious robber gang busted, two held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have busted a notorious robber gang and arrested two members of the gang besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, in line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, the Makhdoom Rasheed police under the supervision of SP Sadar Division Aziz Ahmed launched a crackdown against criminals involved in robbery cases and busted the notorious Nawaz alias Nawazi Gang.

The police have also arrested two members of the gang including the ring leader Nawaz alias Nawazi s/o Rabnawaz and Muhammad Kamran s/o Jaan Muhammad.

The police have recovered looted valuables worth Rs 1.4 million including 12 motorcycles, mobile phones and cash from their possession by tracing 17 robbery cases from them.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, the spokesman added.