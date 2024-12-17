Notorious robber killed in police encounter,SHO injured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ghazi Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A robber was killed while SHO Tahir Saleem sustained injuries here in the jurisdiction of Thana Kala on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson,the operation took place in Mauza Bait Shadan when SHO Tahir Saleem,leading his police team, arrived to apprehend wanted criminals.The suspects opened indiscriminate fire.

In the exchange of gunfire,SHO Tahir Saleem was shot in the right shoulder.

The deceased criminal were identified as Haq Nawaz,he was wanted in multiple serious cases including murder and robbery.

Upon receiving the report, DPO Dera Ghazi Khan,Syed Ali,reached the scene to supervise the operation.

DPO visited the injured SHO at Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital and ensured that he received the best medical care.