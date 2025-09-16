Open Menu

Notorious Robber Killed In Shootout With CCD In Attock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 11:29 PM

Notorious robber killed in shootout with CCD in Attock

A hardened criminal, Gul Agha, wanted in multiple robbery, dacoity, snatching, and theft cases, was killed on Tuesday in a shootout with the Crime Control Department (CCD) Attock in Hazro Police station limits

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) A hardened criminal, Gul Agha, wanted in multiple robbery, dacoity, snatching, and theft cases, was killed on Tuesday in a shootout with the Crime Control Department (CCD) Attock in Hazro Police station limits.

The incident occurred when the CCD team set up a checkpoint near Lawarcepur and spotted a suspicious motorcyclist.

The suspect, Gul Agha, fired at the CCD team when signaled to stop, prompting the team to retaliate.

He was hit by bullet fire and rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Gul Agha was a notorious robber with a history of involvement in over ten robbery, snatching, and dacoity cases in various areas, including Taxila, Wah, Rawalpindi, and Hazro, since 2019.

Senior police officers collected evidence from the scene after the incident.

APP/rhn/378

