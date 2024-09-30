Open Menu

Notorious Robbers Gang Busted

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Notorious robbers gang busted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) In a significant operation, police have arrested a three-member gang involved in multiple robbery incidents, including a woman, said police spokesman.

The gang, led by Danish, also known as Dani, is accused of snatching a motorcycle and cash from a delivery boy two weeks ago. The police seized the stolen motorcycle and cash during the arrests.

Danish and his accomplices, Hamid and Sahrish, were also involved in the incident that took place month ago, Danish injured a 7-year-old girl by firing during a robbery.

Initial report suggested that the gang carried out their illegal activities after conducting surveillance in the area.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani lauded the efforts of the Pothohar SP, DSP Cantt, and the

RA Bazar police team for their successful operation.

He stressed that those who threaten the lives and property of citizens will not escape justice.

