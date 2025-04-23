Notorious Robbery Gang Leader Arrested In Mardana Encounter
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The ringleader of a dangerous robbery gang was arrested in injured condition following a police encounter in Mardan, police informed on Wednesday.
A police team led by SHO City Police Station, Abdul Salam Khan, conducted an intelligence-based operation during which the leader of a notorious robbery gang, identified as Ghafoor, son of Qadarman was arrested in injured condition after an intense exchange of fire.
The accused belongs to Dagar Elai area of District Buner, currently residing in Chakro Pul, Mardan.
The injured accused was later shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. A 9mm pistol was recovered from his possession.
The arrested suspect is reportedly involved in multiple serious criminal cases, including daylight house robberies. Police teams are actively pursuing his accomplices, and officials assure that the rest of the gang will soon be brought to justice.
