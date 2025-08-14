Open Menu

Notorious Rug Peddler Held, Hashish, Heroin Recovered In DI Khan

August 14, 2025

The Dera police continued their indiscriminate crackdown on criminal elements and arrested a notorious drug peddler recovering a quantity of hashish and heroin from him here on Wednesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Dera police continued their indiscriminate crackdown on criminal elements and arrested a notorious drug peddler recovering a quantity of hashish and heroin from him here on Wednesday.

In a search and strike operation led by SDPO Kulachi Circle, Inaam Ullah Khan Gandapur, along with Kulachi police station SHO Muhammad Aslam Baloch, police raided the houses of drug dealers and proclaimed offenders.

During the operation, a notorious drug peddler named Saif-ur-Rehman son of Muhammad Hussain, resident of Mohalla Zarni Khel, Kulachi, was arrested.

The police recovered 510 grams of hashish and 170 grams of heroin from his possession.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused.

