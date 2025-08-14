Notorious Rug Peddler Held, Hashish, Heroin Recovered In DI Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 02:10 AM
The Dera police continued their indiscriminate crackdown on criminal elements and arrested a notorious drug peddler recovering a quantity of hashish and heroin from him here on Wednesday
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Dera police continued their indiscriminate crackdown on criminal elements and arrested a notorious drug peddler recovering a quantity of hashish and heroin from him here on Wednesday.
In a search and strike operation led by SDPO Kulachi Circle, Inaam Ullah Khan Gandapur, along with Kulachi police station SHO Muhammad Aslam Baloch, police raided the houses of drug dealers and proclaimed offenders.
During the operation, a notorious drug peddler named Saif-ur-Rehman son of Muhammad Hussain, resident of Mohalla Zarni Khel, Kulachi, was arrested.
The police recovered 510 grams of hashish and 170 grams of heroin from his possession.
A case has been registered against the arrested accused.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
China remains key destination for Pakistan’s mineral wealth in 2025
Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project
National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..
UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance
UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs
Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million
Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..
Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..
Police arrest 21 street criminals, seize weapons and drugs
UN warns of risk of complete erasure of Afghan women from public life
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM for renewed dedication to fortify Pakistan’s global standing, advance strategic interests1 hour ago
-
"Marka-e-Haq" Music Concert held at National Stadium to mark 78th Independence Day1 hour ago
-
Iranian cultural envoy greets Pakistan on Independence Day, hopes for stronger bilateral ties1 hour ago
-
CM Bugti vows to defeat foreign-backed militants spreading hatred in Balochistan2 hours ago
-
Police arrest 21 street criminals, seize weapons and drugs2 minutes ago
-
Security finalized for Chehlum Processions in Rawalpindi28 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Cantt Traders Association hold ceremony to mark Independence Day28 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori joins ‘Maarka-e-Haq - Independence Celebration’ camel rally i ..33 minutes ago
-
PML-N Women Wing holds ceremony to mark Independence Day28 minutes ago
-
Court vacates stay order, ends Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s tenure as HEC ED1 hour ago
-
Independence Day marked at Kohsar University1 hour ago
-
Car-Jeep, motorcycle rally held to mark Pakistan's Independence Day1 hour ago