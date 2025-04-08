Notorious Snatcher Arrested In Shootout With Police
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 11:06 PM
A notorious snatcher, wanted in multiple snatching and robbery cases, was arrested in an injured condition after a shootout with police in Hassanabdal
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A notorious snatcher, wanted in multiple snatching and robbery cases, was arrested in an injured condition after a shootout with police in Hassanabdal.
According to police spokesman, the incident occurred early on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, when a police party spotted the suspect near Walinagar and attempted to intercept him.
The suspect, identified as Muzamil Ishaq, opened indiscriminate fire at the police party, which was retaliated. During the exchange of fire, Ishaq was injured, allegedly by his own accomplices, Muhammad Irfan and Ahsan Jehangir.
The police registered a case on behalf of the state and collected circumstantial evidence from the crime scene. Ishaq was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. The search for the escaped accomplices is underway, with different teams constituted to trace them.
The suspect was wanted in multiple snatching and robbery cases, and his arrest was a result of a tip-off from a citizen, Shahbaz Ali, who reported the snatching of his motorcycle near the railway crossing on Hazara Road.
APP/nsi/378
