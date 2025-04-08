Open Menu

Notorious Snatcher Arrested In Shootout With Police

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 11:06 PM

Notorious snatcher arrested in shootout with Police

A notorious snatcher, wanted in multiple snatching and robbery cases, was arrested in an injured condition after a shootout with police in Hassanabdal

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A notorious snatcher, wanted in multiple snatching and robbery cases, was arrested in an injured condition after a shootout with police in Hassanabdal.

According to police spokesman, the incident occurred early on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, when a police party spotted the suspect near Walinagar and attempted to intercept him.

The suspect, identified as Muzamil Ishaq, opened indiscriminate fire at the police party, which was retaliated. During the exchange of fire, Ishaq was injured, allegedly by his own accomplices, Muhammad Irfan and Ahsan Jehangir.

The police registered a case on behalf of the state and collected circumstantial evidence from the crime scene. Ishaq was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. The search for the escaped accomplices is underway, with different teams constituted to trace them.

The suspect was wanted in multiple snatching and robbery cases, and his arrest was a result of a tip-off from a citizen, Shahbaz Ali, who reported the snatching of his motorcycle near the railway crossing on Hazara Road.

APP/nsi/378

Recent Stories

"We’re Building a Legacy" – Omar Ahmed on Paki ..

"We’re Building a Legacy" – Omar Ahmed on Pakistan’s MMA Revolution and Gl ..

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at Middle East Energ ..

Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at Middle East Energy 2025 in Dubai

20 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto condoles demise of Senator Taj Haid ..

Bilawal Bhutto condoles demise of Senator Taj Haider

12 minutes ago
 President, PM express deep grief over demise of PP ..

President, PM express deep grief over demise of PPP leader Taj Haider

7 minutes ago
 US reaffirms commitment to deepening economic coop ..

US reaffirms commitment to deepening economic cooperation with Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Security plan for 35th National Games reviewed

Security plan for 35th National Games reviewed

7 minutes ago
Commissioner visits examination centers during ann ..

Commissioner visits examination centers during annual examination

7 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal chairs review meeting on ongoing proje ..

Ahsan Iqbal chairs review meeting on ongoing projects of CPEC

7 minutes ago
 Stocks bounce after tariffs-fuelled rout

Stocks bounce after tariffs-fuelled rout

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan reaffirm commitment to streng ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral trade ties

16 minutes ago
 Punjab Police did not arrest any woman: minister

Punjab Police did not arrest any woman: minister

16 minutes ago
 Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat for inc ..

Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat for inclusion of out-of-school childr ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan