Notorious two-dacoit gang busted; valuables recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital police arrested two wanted members of a notorious snatcher gang involved in multiple snatching incidents and recovered stolen valuables,on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson told APP that the Shahzad Town police team, utilizing technical and human resources, successfully apprehended the two suspects.

He said the gang was active in various areas of the twin cities, and police recovered cash, a mobile phone, an LED, and other valuables from their possession.

The arrested suspects were identified as Waqar and Safeer. He said cases have been registered against them, and further investigation is underway.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police , Muhammad Jawad Tariq, directed officers to intensify crackdowns on criminal elements and take all possible measures to protect the life and property of citizens.

