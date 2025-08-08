"Nourishing Knowledge: Schools To Prioritize Nutrition And Climate Change Education "
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2025 | 11:51 PM
The Sindh Text Book Board (STBB) is planning to include the subjects of nutrition and climate change in the school curriculum, Director Academics, Research and Training Khalid Hussain Vighio told a meeting in Jamshoro district Friday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Sindh Text Book board (STBB) is planning to include the subjects of nutrition and climate change in the school curriculum, Director Academics, Research and Training Khalid Hussain Vighio told a meeting in Jamshoro district Friday.According to a press statement, the meeting was held with the representatives of the Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO) and the Sindh Climate Action Network (SCAN), both of which are non-profit organizations.During the meeting discussed the integration of nutrition and climate change frameworks into the curriculum.Vighio reiterated the STBB’s commitment to fostering awareness on those critical issues through education.
The meeting was briefed that those subjects had already been made a part of the school education, the STBB had planned to conduct orientation sessions for textbook authors and reviewers to ensure effective implementation of those frameworks.The representatives of the SPO Amjad Baloch and Irshad Ahmed and those from the SCAN including Anwar Mahar, Amna Memon, Sadaf Keerio and Faheem Babbar shared their views over the issue.The officials underscored the need for further collaboration among the STBB, SPO and SCAN.
