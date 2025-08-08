Open Menu

"Nourishing Knowledge: Schools To Prioritize Nutrition And Climate Change Education "

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2025 | 11:51 PM

"Nourishing Knowledge: Schools to Prioritize Nutrition and Climate Change Education "

The Sindh Text Book Board (STBB) is planning to include the subjects of nutrition and climate change in the school curriculum, Director Academics, Research and Training Khalid Hussain Vighio told a meeting in Jamshoro district Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Sindh Text Book board (STBB) is planning to include the subjects of nutrition and climate change in the school curriculum, Director Academics, Research and Training Khalid Hussain Vighio told a meeting in Jamshoro district Friday.According to a press statement, the meeting was held with the representatives of the Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO) and the Sindh Climate Action Network (SCAN), both of which are non-profit organizations.During the meeting discussed the integration of nutrition and climate change frameworks into the curriculum.Vighio reiterated the STBB’s commitment to fostering awareness on those critical issues through education.

The meeting was briefed that those subjects had already been made a part of the school education, the STBB had planned to conduct orientation sessions for textbook authors and reviewers to ensure effective implementation of those frameworks.The representatives of the SPO Amjad Baloch and Irshad Ahmed and those from the SCAN including Anwar Mahar, Amna Memon, Sadaf Keerio and Faheem Babbar shared their views over the issue.The officials underscored the need for further collaboration among the STBB, SPO and SCAN.

APP/zmb/

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over h ..

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims

1 hour ago
 CSA concludes HEC officers training programme

CSA concludes HEC officers training programme

14 minutes ago
 Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasific ..

Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasification soon

23 minutes ago
 NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration ..

NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration in Zhob

14 minutes ago
 Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to ce ..

Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to celebrate independence, Marka-e- ..

14 minutes ago
 Commissioner announces awards for best decorations ..

Commissioner announces awards for best decorations on Independence Day & "Maraka ..

14 minutes ago
Man kills wife six months after love marriage in D ..

Man kills wife six months after love marriage in D.I. Khan

15 minutes ago
 Zero dengue case in last 24 hours

Zero dengue case in last 24 hours

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Cli ..

Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Climb 4% in H1 2025

18 minutes ago
 Ready to hold talks with opposition on national is ..

Ready to hold talks with opposition on national issues: Amir Muqam

18 minutes ago
 Discover Pakistan TV, PRBC strengthen partnership

Discover Pakistan TV, PRBC strengthen partnership

18 minutes ago
 Independence day preparations in full swing

Independence day preparations in full swing

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan