Nousheen Warns Action Against Hoarders, Profiteers, Violators Of Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 04:00 PM

Nousheen warns action against hoarders, profiteers, violators of lockdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health, Dr Nousheen Hamid on Sunday warned the action against hoarders, profiteers and violators of lockdown.

Talking to a private tv channel programs, she said that a crackdown has been launched to check the hoarders of essential commodities besides traders who were engaged in minting money from the public on food items beyond the price list as provided to shopkeepers and whole sale dealers by administration of the city.

Commenting on the illiterate attitude of the people during lockdown period, she said that non-observance of the standard operating procedure was one of the reason of rising patients of coronavirus in some parts of the country. On the part of the government, she said the law enforcement institutions and administration had made a special arrangements for sealing the areas where coronavirus patients detected and reported through sources of local community or media.

Dr Nousheen Hamid said it was the responsibility of every citizen to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) and precautionary measures for safety and security of their family members. In reply to a question about confrontation between traders and doctors community on lockdown matter, she said that strict implementation of lockdown was the solution to protect the people from coronavirus but she added that Pakistan was a poor country and a complete shutter down could trigger the miseries of the daily wage workers and labor community. She, however said that measures would be taken to implement the SoPs and lockdown where it needed.

