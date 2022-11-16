(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that 16th November is a memorable day in the political history of Pakistan when the Pakistan People's Party won the majority in the general elections of 1988, subsequently on 2nd December, 1988, Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto was elected as the first woman Prime Minister of Pakistan.

She was the first woman leader who led the Muslim nation on path of progress and prosperity,He said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto has rendered unforgettable services for stability of democracy, supremacy of the Constitution, rule of law and development of Pakistan and prosperity of the people.

He said that she is the real model of struggle and determination for all Pakistani women and following her, Pakistani women can lead the country on the way of progress.