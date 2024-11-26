Nov 24 Protest: ATC hands over 10 PTI workers to police on 6-day physical remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over 10 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to the police on a 6-day physical remand in connection with a November 24 protest case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over 10 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to the police on a 6-day physical remand in connection with a November 24 protest case.

Earlier, Mustafa Abad police from District Kasur presented the accused workers before ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill and requested their physical remand. The investigation officer stated that the custody of the accused was necessary for investigation and recovery. He submitted that the accused were inciting other workers to commit vandalism through loudspeakers while traveling towards Lahore in vehicles.

However, the counsel for the accused opposed the remand request and asked the court to discharge his clients from the case.

After hearing arguments from both parties, the court approved the physical remand request and handed over the accused to the police for 6 days. The court directed the police to produce the accused upon the expiry of their remand period.

The PTI workers, including Salah-ud-Din Bhatti, Mehr Abid Ali, Mian Hamid Mukhtar, Shahbaz Ansari, Irfan Hamid, Ahmad Ayaz Kasuri, Muhammad Owais, and Safdar Iqbal, among others, were arrested by Mustafa Abad police from District Kasur.