ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister and President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Ameer Muqam, referring to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) November 24 'final protest call' at D-Chowk Islamabad, predicted that it would mark the 'end of PTI’s political saga,' describing the agitation as purposeless and damaging.

Muqam speaking at a press conference, strongly criticised PTI on Sunday, accusing the party of engaging in politics of chaos to destabilise the country’s economy and disrupt public life.

He claimed that PTI’s protests have led to significant economic losses, shutting down businesses and leaving millions struggling. “They [PTI leadership] aim to paralyse the entire country, causing billions in losses to the national exchequer,” he remarked, questioning PTI’s commitment to patriotism.

He dismissed claims of mass mobilisation, challenging PTI’s assertion of leading nine lakh people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to Islamabad.

“KP is grappling with worsening law and order, yet the provincial chief minister is busy fuelling protests instead of addressing the province's crises,” he said.

Muqam criticised KP’s leadership, particularly Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, for allegedly misusing provincial resources and involving government employees in political demonstrations.

Highlighting recent violence in Kurram, where dozens have lost their lives, Muqam condemned the provincial government for neglecting the affected communities.

He accused PTI of being divided internally, stating, “This disorganised group thrives on spreading chaos because they can not accept Pakistan’s progress.”

The PML-N leader also rebuked PTI’s protest timing, coinciding with key national and international events, including the recent SCO summit and the upcoming visit of Belarus' president.

Muqam alleged that such actions reflect PTI’s unwillingness to see the country succeed on the global stage.

In a pointed remark, he dismissed the notion that PTI’s protests would lead to the release of their detained leader. “Court cases must be faced, not evaded by inciting unrest or storming the federal capital,” he asserted.

Commenting on the recent remarks of Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi against friendly countries, Muqam said this disgraceful statement from an uneducated and uninformed individual shows she was working on the agenda of enemies.