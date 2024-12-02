Nov 24 protest case: ATC sends 9 accused to jail on judicial remand

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent nine Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in connection with a November 24 protest case registered by Kasur police.

Earlier, Mustafa Abad police from District Kasur presented the accused workers before ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill upon the expiry of their physical remand.

The investigation officer informed the court that wooden clubs had been recovered from the accused, and further custody was required for the recovery of vehicles and weapons.

He pleaded with the court to extend the physical remand of the accused for this purpose.

However, the counsel for the accused opposed the remand request.

Subsequently, the court rejected the plea for further remand and sent the accused to jail on a 14-day judicial remand. The court ordered the production of the accused upon the expiry of the remand.

The PTI workers, including Salah-ud-Din Bhatti, Mehr Abid Ali, Mian Hamid Mukhtar, Shahbaz Ansari, Irfan Hamid, Ahmad Ayaz Kasuri, and Safdar Iqbal, among others, were arrested by Mustafa Abad police from District Kasur.