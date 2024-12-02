Open Menu

Nov 24 Protest Case: ATC Sends 9 Accused To Jail On Judicial Remand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 10:44 PM

Nov 24 protest case: ATC sends 9 accused to jail on judicial remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent nine Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in connection with a November 24 protest case registered by Kasur police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent nine Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in connection with a November 24 protest case registered by Kasur police.

Earlier, Mustafa Abad police from District Kasur presented the accused workers before ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill upon the expiry of their physical remand.

The investigation officer informed the court that wooden clubs had been recovered from the accused, and further custody was required for the recovery of vehicles and weapons.

He pleaded with the court to extend the physical remand of the accused for this purpose.

However, the counsel for the accused opposed the remand request.

Subsequently, the court rejected the plea for further remand and sent the accused to jail on a 14-day judicial remand. The court ordered the production of the accused upon the expiry of the remand.

The PTI workers, including Salah-ud-Din Bhatti, Mehr Abid Ali, Mian Hamid Mukhtar, Shahbaz Ansari, Irfan Hamid, Ahmad Ayaz Kasuri, and Safdar Iqbal, among others, were arrested by Mustafa Abad police from District Kasur.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Police Jail Vehicles Kasur Abid Ali November From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

3 billion people globally impacted by land degrada ..

3 billion people globally impacted by land degradation: Desertification conferen ..

2 minutes ago
 Police arrests 3 bandits, foil attempt of dacoity ..

Police arrests 3 bandits, foil attempt of dacoity in Mirpur

2 minutes ago
 District admin's efforts paid off as Islamabad rep ..

District admin's efforts paid off as Islamabad reports only one dengue case

12 minutes ago
 Advisor urges Gandapur to use official resources t ..

Advisor urges Gandapur to use official resources to improve KP governance

12 minutes ago
 Farooq lambaste Indian govt for continual rising a ..

Farooq lambaste Indian govt for continual rising anti-Muslim approach

12 minutes ago
 Karachi admin seals 4 factories producing soap fro ..

Karachi admin seals 4 factories producing soap from animal offal

12 minutes ago
Tens of thousands strike at Volkswagen's Germany p ..

Tens of thousands strike at Volkswagen's Germany plants

22 minutes ago
 Victims win reparations over abduction by colonial ..

Victims win reparations over abduction by colonial-era Belgium

22 minutes ago
 Syedaal expresses condolences on demise of Makhdoo ..

Syedaal expresses condolences on demise of Makhdoom Syed Ali

2 minutes ago
 Ali Palh resigns as General Secretary PTI Sindh

Ali Palh resigns as General Secretary PTI Sindh

2 minutes ago
 Zelensky presses Scholz for 'fundamental' support ..

Zelensky presses Scholz for 'fundamental' support against Russia

2 minutes ago
 Government committed to empower individuals with d ..

Government committed to empower individuals with disabilities: Prime Minister Mu ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan