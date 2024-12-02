Nov 24 Protest Case: ATC Sends 9 Accused To Jail On Judicial Remand
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 10:44 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent nine Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in connection with a November 24 protest case registered by Kasur police
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent nine Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in connection with a November 24 protest case registered by Kasur police.
Earlier, Mustafa Abad police from District Kasur presented the accused workers before ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill upon the expiry of their physical remand.
The investigation officer informed the court that wooden clubs had been recovered from the accused, and further custody was required for the recovery of vehicles and weapons.
He pleaded with the court to extend the physical remand of the accused for this purpose.
However, the counsel for the accused opposed the remand request.
Subsequently, the court rejected the plea for further remand and sent the accused to jail on a 14-day judicial remand. The court ordered the production of the accused upon the expiry of the remand.
The PTI workers, including Salah-ud-Din Bhatti, Mehr Abid Ali, Mian Hamid Mukhtar, Shahbaz Ansari, Irfan Hamid, Ahmad Ayaz Kasuri, and Safdar Iqbal, among others, were arrested by Mustafa Abad police from District Kasur.
Recent Stories
3 billion people globally impacted by land degradation: Desertification conferen ..
Police arrests 3 bandits, foil attempt of dacoity in Mirpur
District admin's efforts paid off as Islamabad reports only one dengue case
Advisor urges Gandapur to use official resources to improve KP governance
Farooq lambaste Indian govt for continual rising anti-Muslim approach
Karachi admin seals 4 factories producing soap from animal offal
Tens of thousands strike at Volkswagen's Germany plants
Victims win reparations over abduction by colonial-era Belgium
Syedaal expresses condolences on demise of Makhdoom Syed Ali
Ali Palh resigns as General Secretary PTI Sindh
Zelensky presses Scholz for 'fundamental' support against Russia
Government committed to empower individuals with disabilities: Prime Minister Mu ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District admin's efforts paid off as Islamabad reports only one dengue case12 minutes ago
-
Advisor urges Gandapur to use official resources to improve KP governance12 minutes ago
-
Karachi admin seals 4 factories producing soap from animal offal12 minutes ago
-
Syedaal expresses condolences on demise of Makhdoom Syed Ali2 minutes ago
-
Ali Palh resigns as General Secretary PTI Sindh2 minutes ago
-
Government committed to empower individuals with disabilities: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Shari ..3 minutes ago
-
Collective responsibility of all to ensure equal opportunities, rights for Persons with Disabilities ..3 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet approves action plan for resolution of Kurram Issue23 minutes ago
-
IESCO catches 318 power pilferers in November1 minute ago
-
Meeting reviews wheat cultivation : Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani1 minute ago
-
Rescue team departs for CERT competition in Lahore47 seconds ago
-
FIA cybercrime wing Balochistan launched crackdown against anti-state propaganda48 seconds ago