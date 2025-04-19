Nov 26 Protest Case: Bail Pleas Of 16 PTI Leaders, Journalist Sami Ibrahim Dismissed
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 19, 2025 | 03:19 PM
Prosecutor Zaheer Shah argues before court that accused had been misusing court relief for past four months and had repeatedly remained absent from proceedings
RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Saturday dismissed the bail petitions of 16 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers, including Raja Basharat, Sanam Javed, Mishal Yousafzai, and Nadia Khattak, in cases related to the November 26 protest.
ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah was hearing the case.
Journalist Sami Ibrahim's name is also among those whose bail was canceled.
During the hearing, Prosecutor Zaheer Shah argued that the accused had been misusing court relief for the past four months and had repeatedly remained absent from proceedings. He contended that the accused were deliberately hindering the investigation and had abused the concession of interim bail.
The prosecutor also presented Supreme Court rulings as reference, upon which the court dismissed the bail petitions for non-compliance.
The individuals whose bail was dismissed include former provincial minister Raja Basharat, Sanam Javed, Mishal Yousafzai, Seemabia Tahir, Taimoor Masood, Fahad Masood, Saad Ali Khan, Raja Nasir Mehfooz, Javed Kausar, Shehbaz Ahmed, Nadia Khattak, Umar Tanveer Butt, Babar Lodhi, Nisar Khan, Abdul Waheed and journalist Sami Ibrahim.
It may be mentioned here that the cases against the said individuals have been registered in various police stations of Rawalpindi and Attock.
