Open Menu

Nov 26 Protest Case: Bail Pleas Of 16 PTI Leaders, Journalist Sami Ibrahim Dismissed

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 19, 2025 | 03:19 PM

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismissed

Prosecutor Zaheer Shah argues before court that accused had been misusing court relief for past four months and had repeatedly remained absent from proceedings

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Saturday dismissed the bail petitions of 16 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers, including Raja Basharat, Sanam Javed, Mishal Yousafzai, and Nadia Khattak, in cases related to the November 26 protest.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah was hearing the case.

Journalist Sami Ibrahim's name is also among those whose bail was canceled.

During the hearing, Prosecutor Zaheer Shah argued that the accused had been misusing court relief for the past four months and had repeatedly remained absent from proceedings. He contended that the accused were deliberately hindering the investigation and had abused the concession of interim bail.

The prosecutor also presented Supreme Court rulings as reference, upon which the court dismissed the bail petitions for non-compliance.

The individuals whose bail was dismissed include former provincial minister Raja Basharat, Sanam Javed, Mishal Yousafzai, Seemabia Tahir, Taimoor Masood, Fahad Masood, Saad Ali Khan, Raja Nasir Mehfooz, Javed Kausar, Shehbaz Ahmed, Nadia Khattak, Umar Tanveer Butt, Babar Lodhi, Nisar Khan, Abdul Waheed and journalist Sami Ibrahim.

It may be mentioned here that the cases against the said individuals have been registered in various police stations of Rawalpindi and Attock.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Supreme Court Police Rawalpindi Nasir Attock Amjad Ali May November From Court Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

2 minutes ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

9 minutes ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

20 minutes ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

25 minutes ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

29 minutes ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

37 minutes ago
US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid ..

US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war

46 minutes ago
 Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts ..

Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husba ..

Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid

17 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan