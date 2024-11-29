Nov 30 last date for motorcyclists to get licence in one day

Only one day is left for the ongoing relief in issuing motorcycle licences in just one day as Nov 30 is last date for the purpose

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Only one day is left for the ongoing relief in issuing motorcycle licences in just one day as Nov 30 is last date for the purpose

According to a spokesperson for the traffic police, on the instructions of Additional IG Traffic Mirza Faran Baig, a 42-day relief had been given on motorcycle learning licences. More than 1.918 million people benefited from the relief in motorcycle licences, more than 6.

40 million citizens obtained learning driving licences.

The spokesperson said that more than 800,000 citizens obtained regular driving licenses, while more than 200,000 citizens got renewed their learning and regular licences. Likewise, more than 300,000 citizens benefited from the facility of the online licence portal.

The spokesperson said that after November 30, the rule of 42 days is likely to be implemented again. Those who get a motorcycle licence should take advantage of this facility before Nov 30.