Open Menu

Nov 30 Last Date For Motorcyclists To Get Licence In One Day

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 06:54 PM

Nov 30 last date for motorcyclists to get licence in one day

Only one day is left for the ongoing relief in issuing motorcycle licences in just one day as Nov 30 is last date for the purpose

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Only one day is left for the ongoing relief in issuing motorcycle licences in just one day as Nov 30 is last date for the purpose

According to a spokesperson for the traffic police, on the instructions of Additional IG Traffic Mirza Faran Baig, a 42-day relief had been given on motorcycle learning licences. More than 1.918 million people benefited from the relief in motorcycle licences, more than 6.

40 million citizens obtained learning driving licences.

The spokesperson said that more than 800,000 citizens obtained regular driving licenses, while more than 200,000 citizens got renewed their learning and regular licences. Likewise, more than 300,000 citizens benefited from the facility of the online licence portal.

The spokesperson said that after November 30, the rule of 42 days is likely to be implemented again. Those who get a motorcycle licence should take advantage of this facility before Nov 30.

Related Topics

Police Traffic November From Million

Recent Stories

Multan Police establish rehabilitation center for ..

Multan Police establish rehabilitation center for female beggars

2 minutes ago
 38,000 applications received by day 10, surpassing ..

38,000 applications received by day 10, surpassing last year’s numbers

2 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan

Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan

2 minutes ago
 DC visit Sadr, other areas to inspect cleanliness

DC visit Sadr, other areas to inspect cleanliness

2 minutes ago
 Yen rallies, euro up on rising inflation data

Yen rallies, euro up on rising inflation data

13 minutes ago
 PSX stays bullish, gains 1,274 more points

PSX stays bullish, gains 1,274 more points

13 minutes ago
Eurozone inflation rebounds but rate cut still on ..

Eurozone inflation rebounds but rate cut still on cards

11 minutes ago
 BISP aims to improve lives of its beneficiaries th ..

BISP aims to improve lives of its beneficiaries through providing technical trai ..

11 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation rebounds further in November: d ..

Eurozone inflation rebounds further in November: data

11 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directs L ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directs LG, P&D depts to start work on ..

11 minutes ago
 SBP injects Rs2.35 trillion in the market

SBP injects Rs2.35 trillion in the market

11 minutes ago
 Yen rallies on rate hike bets as equity markets sw ..

Yen rallies on rate hike bets as equity markets swing

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan