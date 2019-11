(@imziishan)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Umer Sher Chatha Thursday announced the Iqbal Day falling on Nov 9 a local holiday in Sialkot district.

According to an official of the DC Office, the district government would organise a 'Mehfil-e-Mishaira' on Iqbal Day at Anwaar Club where renowned poets would presemt their poetry.

The DC would also visit Iqbal Manzil, the ancestral house of Allama Iqbal, on Nov 9.