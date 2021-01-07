UrduPoint.com
Novartis Pharma Pledges Rs 10 Mln Hardware Equipment To PMB

Novartis pharma has pledged to provide Rs 10 million hardware equipments to Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) to replace the current data recording with the more efficient and fast digitally integrated system, connecting regional, provincial and districts hospitals

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked with Novartis Pakistan to modernise the digital infrastructure of PBM under the corporate social responsibility (CSR), said a press release.

Managing Director PBM, Aon Abbas Buppi and Head of Market Access & Regulatory Affairs Novartis Ayesha Mushtaq signed the MoU, while Country President and Chief Executive Novartis, Imran Rasheed also joined the ceremony via online video calling.Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) was being equipped to replace the current data recording with more efficient and fast digitally integrated system, connecting regional, provincial and district hospitals.

