Novartis Pharma To Help Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's Automation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 12:11 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ):Novartis Pharma would help automation of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) to facilitate across the country poor beneficiaries besides making the payment process easier, transparent, reliable and user friendly.

Managing Director PBM Aon Abbas Buppi and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Novartis Imran Bashir signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), said a press release.

Under the agreement, Novartis Pharma will facilitate PBM in the developing comprehensive solution to e-processing of medical cases and to link all stakeholders at district level.

Addressing on the occasion, Managing Director PBM Aon Abbas Buppi said that digital transformation and e-governance was being introduced within the organization to accelerate PBM's services.

He was of the view that adopting technological innovations would lead us in improving our capabilities to respond the applicants in efficient manner and it would also be helpful to meet the future challenges of increasing number of applicants.

CEO Novartis Imran Bashir said that this Public Private Partnership means a lot for the speedy disposal of deserving patients even from remote areas of the country. He also vowed for further partnerships with PBM in social protection area.

