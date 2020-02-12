UrduPoint.com
Novel Corona Virus Test Kits Available At Dow University Of Health Sciences

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 11:27 PM

The Kits of Novel Corona Virus test are available at Dow University of Health Sciences while equipment using these kits, such as PCR, are already available at DUHS

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The Kits of Novel Corona Virus test are available at Dow University of Health Sciences while equipment using these kits, such as PCR, are already available at DUHS.

The DUHS is the only health care institute in Karachi - Sindh, where corona novel virus testing facility is available, said a statement on Wednesday.

Inbound kits are only used on the advanced technology of PCR. Earlier, the facility was only available at the National Institute of Health Islamabad.

The novel corona virus 2019 is currently the most dangerous disease in the world, which cannot be tested without strict security measures and authoritative procedures.

