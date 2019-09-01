Novel Of Unique In Style "Anwasi" Launched

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :A novel of unique in its style "Anwasi" by Muhammad Hafeez Khan (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) was launched under the auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here on Sunday.

Hafeez Khan is an outstanding critic, play writer, historian, columnist, short story writer and an intellectual.

The investiture ceremony was presided over by international fame poet Iftikhar Arif, famous novelist Khalid Fateh Muhammad was the chief guest while senior poet and intellectual Prof Jalil Aali was guest of honor.

The session was anchored by Prof Faruukh Nadeem.

The speakers include Dr Muhammad Sheraz Dasti, Dr Humaira Ishfaq, Shoib Khaliq, Dr Bibi Ameena, Deputy Director RAC Sajjad Hussain and Munir Fayyaz.

Anawasi is a historical novel that recounts construction of Empress Bridge over Sutlaj River in the late nineteenth century.

Addressing on the occasion, Iftikhar Arif said Hafeez Khan enjoyed prominent place in urdu literature and his new novel Anwasi presented reflection of society of that era. Novelist Khalid Fateh Muhammad said it was a historic novel in which psychological issues were presented skillfully.

Prof Jalil Aali was of the view that Anwasi is standard novel. Muhammad Hafeez Khan in his remarks about his novel Anwasi said that it was based on true story.