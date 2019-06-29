UrduPoint.com
Novel "Watan Ki Beti" By Shahnaz Bano Launched At RAC

Sat 29th June 2019

A launching ceremony of the novel "Watan ki Beti" by Shahnaz Bano was arranged under auspices of literary society Bazm-e-Sahar in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th June, 2019) A launching ceremony of the novel "Watan ki Beti" by Shahnaz Bano was arranged under auspices of literary society Bazm-e-Sahar in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council.Famous poetess and short story writer Farheen Ch presided over the ceremony.

Director General National Assembly Abdul Hadi Channa was chief guest while senior poetess Farkhanda Shamim was guest of honor of the ceremony which was anchored by Rukhsana Saher.

Iqbal Sahowani, poet and journalist came from Karachi to attend the ceremony.The speakers Hameed Qaiser, Fozia Tahira, Maria Zia, Nasima Shaheen and Farkhanda Shamim threw light on personality and work of Shahnaz Bano and termed the novel a good addition in urdu literature.

