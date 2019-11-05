November 9 declared local holiday

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Waheed Asghar has announced a local holiday on November 09 (Saturday) in Narowal district on the occasion of inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor near here

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Waheed Asghar has announced a local holiday on November 09 (Saturday) in Narowal district on the occasion of inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor near here.

According to a notification issued here on Tuesday by district administration,all the government departments and institutions would remain closed on November 09 in the district.