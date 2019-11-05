UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

November 9 Declared Local Holiday

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 04:59 PM

November 9 declared local holiday

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Waheed Asghar has announced a local holiday on November 09 (Saturday) in Narowal district on the occasion of inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor near here

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Waheed Asghar has announced a local holiday on November 09 (Saturday) in Narowal district on the occasion of inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor near here.

According to a notification issued here on Tuesday by district administration,all the government departments and institutions would remain closed on November 09 in the district.

Related Topics

Narowal November All Government Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs showcases services for people of det ..

23 minutes ago

ERC launches new development projects in Socotra, ..

30 minutes ago

LHC seeks Punjab govt's reply on smog

34 minutes ago

Russia Registers 27 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

20 seconds ago

Hockey League to help regain lost glory: Shahbaz S ..

21 seconds ago

China Sees No Reason for Trilateral Disarmament Ta ..

22 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.