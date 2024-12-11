Open Menu

Novo Care International Hospital Inaugurates

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) A newly-constructed Novo Care International Hospital and Research Center was setup in the city which was inaugurated by CEO Cantonment board Arsalan Haider here on Wednesday

Speaking on the occasion,the CEO said that providing better treatment facilities to the people suffering from various diseases and guiding them towards a healthy life was an important duty, which was linked to the right given to man by nature. Undoubtedly, the doctors who work with the spirit of serving humanity to cure people from various diseases and restore their health deserve congratulations.

Novo Care International Hospital and Research Center CEO Jawad Siddique, while throwing light on the establishment of the hospital and research center, said that not only the people suffering from various diseases be provided with the latest treatment facilities here, but also various deadly diseases will be studied in the research center.

"The research process will continue to control the disease in a better and timely manner, and we strongly hope that it will have positive and far-reaching effects".

The event was also addressed by members of the Board of Directors, Tayyab Iqbal, Muhammad Adnan, Saleem Arshad, and Sheikh Zia Amin, while earlier, a detailed briefing was given regarding various departments of the hospital.

