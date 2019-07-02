Now nothing will remain Benami: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Advisor to PM for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that now nothing will remain Benami as first time in the history of Pakistan law is going to be implemented for the first time

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd July, 2019) Special Advisor to PM for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that now nothing will remain Benami as first time in the history of Pakistan law is going to be implemented for the first time .

Firdous Ashiq Awan while attaching shares and documents of Benami properties of famous political family of Sindh on social networking site twitter said that it is first time in the history of Pakistan that implementation upon law is going to be done because she said that Benami Zone Karachi took this step under law which is a glimpse of emerging New Pakistan'.