Now there is no future for those taking turns in power : Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th February, 2020) Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said that now there is no future for those who have been taking turns at the corridors of power and opposition is seeking support to save their politics.

Chaudhry Sarwar said while talking to private tv channel that we will defeat those who are hatching conspiracies against bright future of the country while corrupt member have become minus from field of politics and people have rejected them.He said opposition should discharge its responsibility of enacting legislation in parliament instead of going for protests on roads.

Matters have been settled with PML-Q and question of political interference in institutions stands ruled out and we are making institutions strong, Chaudhry stated.